LAHORE (Dunya News) - Czech model Teresa Hluskova has reportedly been released on Lahore High Court orders after two and a half years of improsonent in narcotics smuggling case.

Earlier, the model was awarded an eight year sentence by an additional district and sessions court, over charges of smuggling heroin to United Arab Emirates (UAE) last year.

In the model’s aid her lawyer presented the argument in the court that the case had not undergone through proper facts and figures thus her sentence should be declared null and void.

A two-member bench consisted under the directions of Lahore High Court Justice Ali Baqir Najafi reserved the decision on the case.

The 21 year old Teresa belonging to the Czech Republic was taken into custody at Allama Iqbal International Airport in January 2018 when she attempted to smuggle nine kilogrammes of heroin worth Rs 150 million in the international market.

The professional model was on a three month family visit visa to Pakistan.

She had reportedly managed to pass two security checks when the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) and Customs officials found the contraband.