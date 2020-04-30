Karachi: Woman looted of cash, valuables at her house entrance

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a robbery attempt, a woman was looted at her house entrance in Gulshan Iqbal.

According to CCTV footage, two unknown men held the woman hostage at gunpoint.

Upon resistance from the woman, the robbers started punching her at the face and kept snatching the gold chain from her neck that she was wearing.

The complainant told the police that one of the robbers was continuously taking to someone over the phone.

OVER the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed monstrous violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic and sectarian violence as well as acts of terrorism.

While thankfully levels of violence in the aforesaid categories have come down, street crime remains a major headache for the city s people.

The robbers have clearly been identified through CCTV footage. Further investigations against the criminals are underway, the police sources told.