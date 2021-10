Three pistols were recovered from the robbers

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Four criminals involved in dozens of robberies have been arrested from Shah Lateef Town area of the port city.

According to details, 190 grams gold, Rs250,000 in cash, 18 mobile phones and three pistols were recovered from the robbers.

SSP Malir has said that the criminals had also injured a citizen three months ago over resisting the robbery bid.