SARGODHA (Web Desk) - Police arrested a man for posing as a cop in a fake police uniform, the sources told.

According to the media reports, the fake cop is identified as Asad Abbas who had been blackmailing the residents.

The urban area police had been informed about the incident, upon which they arrived at Siddiquabad Kot and arrested Asad Abbas who was dressed in Elite Force uniform.

An FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.