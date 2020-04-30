Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Court rejects post-arrest bail of seven accused including Rambo

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The court has rejected the post-arrest bail of seven accused including Rambo in Minar-e-Pakistan incident on Independence Day.

Additional Sessions Judge Akhlaq Ahmed heard the bail pleas of seven accused, including Rambo, arrested in the Ayesha Akram case, and adjourned the hearing on the pleas of two accused.

Prosecutor Sajid Saeed Bhatti, while giving arguments, pleaded that evidence against the accused has been presented in the court while the court should issue an order to remove the bail of the accused.

The court summoned the lawyers of the six accused for arguments, including Mohsin Ali, Mohammad Bilal, Zafar Ali, Mohammad Hussain and Mansab Ali.

