FIA arrests Hawala Hundi network agents in raid

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) unearthed international network of the illegal Hawala and Hundi business and arrested a suspected agent in Karachi.

The suspect identified as Saleem, has been accused of financing state enemies through an established Hawala and Hundi network in the city. He is alleged to be a member of an international Hawala and Hundi mafia.

FIA spokesperson said that the suspect was involved in distributing money among anti state elements and Indian spies through the Hawala and Hundi network.

FIR has been registered against the accused and other agents involved.

