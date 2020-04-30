Man murdered in Capital, One dead body recovered

ISLAMABAD (Roznama Dunya) – One man was murdered and the other’s dead body was recovered in the capital city, the murderer was, successfully, arrested by the police.

According to the media reports, a lady Robina told police that an argument took place between her husband, Asif and four others in a wedding ceremony, during the argument one of the men opened fire at her husband in the event, angrily.

The victim is identified as Bashart Maseeh, 30, whose dead body was floating in Rawal dam. However, the victim was not carrying anything that could help in the identification, Police sources told.

The dead body was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences PIMS hospital, Islamabad for further investigation.

Moreover, Lohi bher police station has registered FIR against the accused, whose name is identified as khaleeq urf Malangi.

Another criminal was spotted firing at Muhammad Arslan near Bahria Town phase 5, Arslan died and his mother got severely injured.