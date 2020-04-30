Students hit by teacher’s car, 3 injured, 1 dead

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Students were hit by a government school teacher when she tried to park her car in the assembly area.

The accused is identified as Iqra, Government Pilot School teacher who hit the girls while parking the car in the assembly area of the school.

According to the sources, Iqra pushed the accelerator instead of applying break on time. Three of the students got severely injured and one died.

The dead student is identified as Sadia Nishtar who lost her life on her way to the hospital for treatment.

Secretary Education, Dr. Ahtisham upon taking notice of the matter suspended the teacher and principal of the school.

However, the parents of the injured students have registered an FIR against the teacher and protested against the school administration.