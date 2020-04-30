Police arrests eight, recovers illegal weapons

SARGODHA (Web desk) – In an operation launched against the criminals in the city, police arrested eight people and recovered liquor and weapons from them.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction, arrested suspected criminals and recovered 30-liter liquor, three pistols of 30-bore, a revolver of 32-bore and a gun of12-bore from them police sources told.

The accused were identified as Bilal, Fiyaz, Shahid Iqbal, Tahir Khan, Shafiq-ul-Rehman,Amjad Shehzad,Ijaz and Muhammad Shehzad.

FIR has been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.