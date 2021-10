The police shifted the body to hospital and started searching the accused.

GHOTKI (Web Desk): A man has killed his niece for allegedly talking to a boy on mobile phone in Ghotki.



According to police, accused Mehrab Lakhan had allegedly seen his niece while talking to her boy friend on mobile phone.

Police said this got the accused infuriated and he opened fire. The girl who was student of middle class died on the spot.

