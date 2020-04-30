KHANPUR (Dunya News) – A young man was kidnapped and various parts of his body were cut off for ‘honour’ in Khanpur Tehsil of Rahim Yar Khan district.

According to police sources, the incident took place at Mouza Matha Mirani area of Saddar police station tehsil Khanpur Rahimyarkhan where Mazroob Ali Mirani was abducted by accused Shahid Bakhsh Bhutto and others in the name of honor.

Police sources said that the accused allegedly chopped off sexual organ of Ali Mirani with a sharp instrument for ‘honour’, besides cut off his nose. Ali Mirani was shifted to the hospital in critical condition.

The sources also said that the accused brutally tortured at Ali Mirani due to doubt of affair with his cousin. After the incident, the accused managed to escape while fear and panic have spread in the area.