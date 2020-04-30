M4 motorway gang rape case remand of rapists extended

TOBA TEK SINGH (Dunya News) – Remand of two rapists involved in the rape of 18 years old girl extended for four days by Judicial Magistrate Abid Islam Kurriana in the motorway (M-4) gang rape case.

An appeal was made by the police to extend the remand of the criminals. The police aim to investigate the case, thoroughly. Two accused were arrested, but the woman involved is still at large.

According to the victim, the Gojra city police SHO and the investigation officer have not been very cooperative in the investigation of the case, and she was forced to sit in the police station for hours.

The case

Upon receiving a fake job offer through a text message an 18 years old girl was kidnapped and raped by a gang near Gojra M4, Motorway.

The girl who belongs to Toba Tek Singh was, reportedly, physically abused by the gang after being kidnapped. The victim’s age is said to be 18 and her name is identified as Iram ul Nisa.

The accused including two men named Hamad, Rehman and a girl Laiba forced Irum into a car and drove her all the way towards Faisalabad, M4 motorway.

Hamad and Rehman raped Irum in the moving car, and threw the victim out of the car after having committed the heinous crime.