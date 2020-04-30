Action taken against 3 illegal housing societies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD (DUNYA NEWS) - Under the directions of the Faisalabad Development Authority, the district administration has taken action against three unapproved housing schemes on the charges of unpaid revenue fee.

On the orders of Deputy Commissioner, the Anti-Corruption Department took action against the illegal housing societies including WAPDA city, City Housing Scheme and Omega City.

The housing societies were charged for not paying the revenue fees timely by the owners, the societies have been proven of illegal occupation as well, therefore, the authorities have barred them of further sale and purchase.

The matter is being looked upon by the Anti-Corruption authorities and further investigations are underway.