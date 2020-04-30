Firing in Sohrab Ghot ASI injured



KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a robbery attempt, thieves barged into a house and opened fire at the residents in Sindhi society.

According to the police sources, the robbers had forcefully entered into the house and fired at the residents upon resistance.

The man injured was identified as Bakht Hussain, 50, an Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police, he received a bullet on his hand.

Hussain was treated for his injury at the hospital and discharged upon his treatment. Hussain is said to be doing fine, sources.

The police are searching for the culprits everywhere and further investigations are underway.