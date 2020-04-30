CTD kills three terrorists in Peshawar

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has shot dead a hardcore three terrorists of a banned outfit in Peshawar on Wednesday.

According to the details, the CTD conducted a security operation at the Shahpur police stations area after information was received about the banned outfit Islamic State (Daesh) militants’ whereabouts.

The raid was carried out on a tip-off about Daesh terrorists. The CTD special team raided the site and surrounded the terrorists. The militants started to fire indiscriminately at the personnel. The CTD team then returned fire, killing three terrorists.

Three terrorists were killed and other three fled to the scene after taking benefit of darkness.

The security agencies surrounded the area and started search operation. The efforts were being made to find the remaining terrorists.