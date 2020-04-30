Robbers break ATM in Karachi, escapes empty handed

KARACHI (Dunya news) – In an attempt of robbery, men broke a private bank’s automated teller machine (ATM) in Civil Lines, Karachi.

According to the sources, the incident took place near governor house, Karachi. The accused tried to collect the cash from the ATM; however, they failed in their attempt.

The incident was reported on police helpline number, 15.

The ATM was smacked by the robbers and left damaged; the robbers couldn’t manage to grab the cash as police arrived on time.

The thieves are on the run, however, their weapons have been attained by the police which will be used to determine the robbers identity.

The CCTV footage shows a man, whose face was covered, committing the robbery and the police are investigating if the robber was accompanied by any associates present outside the ATM booth.

The police said they were investigating the burglary at the ATM booth of the bank.