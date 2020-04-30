Rangers, police arrest two accused in Karachi

KARACHI (Dunya News) – In a joint operation, Rangers and police arrested two accused in in Gadap Town Mosquito Colony area of Karachi on Tuesday.

According to the Rangers spokesperson, the arrested accused identified as Ziaul Haq and Amir Hassan Khan. The accused are involved in several street crime incidents. The accused had committed the incident on September 20 in Sir Syed area.

Rangers also released CCTV footage of the incident, which went viral on social media. Authorities have handed over the accused to police for further investigation.