Zahir Jaffer's mother gets bail from Apex Court in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya news) - Mother of Zahir Jaffer, Asmat Adamjee was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Monday in Noor Mukadam murder case.

The bail was approved by the apex court against a surety bond of Rs1 million. However, Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of Zahir Jaffer and Zahir s father while disposing of the petition.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial stated that there was no evidence of Adamjee s involvement in the crime. Whereas, Islamabad Advocate General Niazullah Khan Niazi interposed that the record of 11 phone calls made by Asmat Adamjee is available.

The apex court remarked Zahir Jaffer s mother role as peripheral while granting her the bail.

The apex court decided not to interfere in the high court ruling and turned down the petitioner s request to strike down the Islamabad High Court s (IHC) order of September 29 in which it had rejected the bail pleas of Zahir s parents.

Earlier, The trial court had indicted 12 suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case, including Zahir and his parents.