Woman allegedly raped in agriculture fields



SHUJAABAD (Dunya news) - A tragic incident of an alleged rape of a woman by a youth of her village took place in Pul Khara.

The accused is identified as Sajid, he threatened the woman at gun point with the assistance of two of his friends and forcefully raped her in the fields, the police sources told.

During the heinous act, Sajid’s friend recorded the rape video as well, upon hearing the screams of the woman the residents nearby started gathering due to which Sajid and his companions ran away from the fields.

On getting information, a contingent of Saddar, Shujaabad police personnel reached the spot of the crime and began collecting evidence.

The police said the woman had been taken to a hospital where the woman had undergone a medical examination. The woman is married and confirmed of sexual assault in the reports.

The culprits are being searched everywhere and further investigations are underway, police sources told.