3 caught, 1 injured in police encounter, Karachi East

KARACHI (Dunya news) – In a police encounter three criminals were caught and one injured during an ongoing robbery in Karachi East. Police managed to recover illegal weapons, explosives and stolen goods from the possession of the thieves.

The criminals are identified as Saleem Sajid and Atif.

According to the spokesperson Karachi East, the thieves were escaping. As soon as they saw the police they backfired, but failed.

Reportedly, Policemen successfully caught four of them; however, one got severely injured while others were locked up.

The injured has been shifted to the hospital for recovery, the sources told

The stolen material included bikes, snatched cell phones, three pistols and some cash that the thieves had stolen from the citizens.

Stolen material that has been recovered will be given back to the original owners once they are identified, police spokesperson.

The police are checking the thieves for a previous criminal record and further investigations are underway.