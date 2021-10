The criminals were arrested with the help of CCTV footage

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police and Rangers have arrested two wanted criminals in a joint operation.

According to details, the arrested criminals have been identified as Attaullah and Sameer.

As per spokesperson of Rangers, the suspects were involved in petrol pump robbery carried out on August 11 in Saeedabad area.

