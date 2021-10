The police have recovered about 280 kilograms of drugs.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Police have seized a large cache of drugs during an operation near Super Highway in the port city.

According to details, the police have recovered about 280 kilograms of drugs and arrested two suspects during the raid.

As per police, the drugs were to be supplied to various parts of Karachi. It was also revealed that the vehicle was bearing a fake number plate.