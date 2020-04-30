Health Department suspends doctor for filming obscene videos of Nurses, lady doctors

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Department of Specialized Health has suspended the training of doctor for filming obscene videos of Nurses and lady doctors in Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital.

Cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigators had apprehended the doctor who filmed and blackmailed nurses and female doctors in Jinnah Hospital.

It further added that two mobile phones were recovered from his possession which contained more than 50 lewd clips. Later, a case was lodged under sections 20, 21, and 24 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Sources said that Dr Abdullah Harris was a PGR doctor in urology while he was on rotation duty in Jinnah’s Burn Unit.