Police decide to launch investigation against TikToker Ayesha

LAHROE (Dunya News) - The Lahore police decided to launch an investigation against TikToker Ayesha Akram and her partner Rambo under Peca Act for making objectionable videos and uploading them on social media.

According to police sources, uploading compromising videos and pictures on social media was culpable. If both are proven guilty, then they could get seven years imprisonment.

Moreover, Judicial Magistrate in Lahore’s local court granted two-day physical remand of 11 accused including Rambo to the police.

The judge sought an investigation report in the next hearing.

