Street crimes on alarming rise in Karachi, delivery boy looted

KARACHI (Dunya news) – In a street crime issue, eighteen robberies in Federal B area whereas one delivery boy looted in lines area, Karachi was reported.

According to the CCTV footages, Culprits looted the delivery boy on gun point in Lines area, whereas, three armed men threatened people in Federal B area and snatched their belongings away; Criminals also physically abused the victims and ran.

Over the past few decades, Karachi has witnessed monstrous violence, including targeted killings, political, ethnic and sectarian violence as well as acts of terrorism.

Street crime remains a major headache for Karachi‘s residents.

Criminals appear to strike at will, targeting people drawing cash from banks or ATMs; threatening people trapped in traffic jams; and shooting citizens over resistance to theft.