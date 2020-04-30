Father loses 21-year-old daughter in gambling in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – In a shocking incident, a gambler forcibly married his 21-year-old daughter to 55-year-old man after losing to him during a gambling session at Gakhar area of Gujranwala.

According to the sources, accused Tariq lost more than one million rupees at a cricket match in Gujranwala, after which the accused forcibly married his 21-year-old daughter to a 55-year-old gambler.

According to the bride’s mother, on the first night of the wedding, the groom revealed the bride that he had won her in the gambling match, while he continued to torture her on the first night.

Talking to the sources, the victim s mother further said that when the girl refused to return her in-laws home, the accused tortured her, broke her mother s arm and forcibly picked her up. Ghakhar police station has registered a case.