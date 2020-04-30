9 killed, several injured in Sadiqabad firing

SADIQABAD (Dunya news) - In an open firing incident nine people including two petrol pump owners were killed and several injured by Andhar gang in Mahi Chowk, Bahawalpur.

Reportedly, Andhar gang blackmailed the petrol pump owners and asked for ransom; however, upon failing to provide the money, gang gunned down the pump owners. The incident left people residing in the area scared and haunted.

Farooq, Shareef, Zaheer Abbas, Nazeer, Allah Dad, Munawar, Peer Bakhsh, Ghulam nabi included in killed.

Families of the killed protested with the dead bodies laid on roads at Guddo Kashmore. Moreover, they burned the tires and asked the police to take action on the matter, immediately.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar ordered RPO Bahawalpur to furnish report on the matter and punish the culprits as soon as possible.