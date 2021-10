Sadiqabad: Eight killed in firing by robbers

SADIQABAD (Dunya News) - At least eight people were killed due to indiscriminate firing of dacoits in Sadiqabad.

According to sources, eight people were killed as a result of indiscriminate firing of dacoits in Sadiqabad while panic spread in the area.

The heirs of the killed protested by placing the bodies on Guddu Kashmore Road and burning tires and chanting slogans demanding immediate arrest of the accused.