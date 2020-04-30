Minar-e-Pakistan case: Rambo among eight accused remanded

LAHORE (Dunya News) – A Lahore court on Saturday granted a four-day physical remand of Rambo and seven others in the Minar-e-Pakistan manhandling and harassing of female TikToker Ayesha Akram case.

Police today presented Rambo among eight accused before Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfaraz Cheema. A state counsel state requested the court to grant their physical remand for investigation.

The accused’s lawyer, denying the allegations, said his clients stood by the TikToker and saved her life. He opposed the prosecution department’s plea for physical remand.

After hearing arguments from both prosecution and defence sides, the court handed over the custody of the accused to police for four days.

Yesterday, Rambo and other seven accomplices were arrested after the victim alleged that his associate was mastermind of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident that saw a mob of 400 people assaulting her on August 14.