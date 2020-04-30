FIA Raids Illegal Travel Agency

KARACHI (APP ) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) raided an illegal travel agency and arrested two accused in Karachi on Thursday

According to spokesman for FIA Sindh, the FIA s Anti Human Trafficking Circle, Karachi raided Karwan Zair Al-Hussain Travel and Tour Services in Bahadurabad area and arrested Abid Hussain and Ahmer Afaq, according to spokesman for FIA Sindh.

The arrested with their accomplice Arshad Hussain were running an illegal travel agency office. FIA team recovered passports, fake letter heads of different travel agencies, visiting cards, OK to board stamps and others.

Cases against arrested have been registered while further investigations were underway.