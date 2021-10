BARKHAN (Dunya News) - At least five people were killed and several others injured when two tribes clashed in the Barkhan area.

According to sources, dispute emerged when Leghari tribe of Punjab gave shelter to a couple of Khatran tribe of Balochistan after they fled after free-will marriage, which led to bloodshed btween the two tribes.

Five people have been killed so far in the bloody dispute, while more bloodshed is feared.