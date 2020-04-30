Son beaten to death by father in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Man tortured his nine-month-old son to death in Lahore’s Sanda area.

According to sources, the police have registered a case against father Ghulam Mustafa on the complaint of the victim s mother.

In the FIR lodged by the mother of the slain child, she said that the accused used to torture the children and also tortured me.

According to the text of the FIR, the accused severely tortured and killed his nine-month-old son named Musa.

According to police, the incident was being investigated, a case has been registered while action will be taken on the postmortem report after exhumation.

