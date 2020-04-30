Robbery count in Faisalabad exceeds, police failing retaliation

FAISLABAD (Dunya news) – Police seemingly failed in putting a stop to the criminal activities in the city, more than a hundred robbery cases have been reported in the city on a daily basis.

The citizens have complained of facing crimes such as mobile snatching and pick pocketing.

Moreover, the thieves have been openly looting citizens and depriving them of their belongings including gold jewelry, cars, and motor cycles.

In order to stop the crimes patrolling by the police in the city has not been effective, as well, the victims reported.

The frustrated citizens have requested for an effective security system in the city that can provide a 24/7 protection so that they have a sigh of relief.