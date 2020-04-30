Drugs, Weapons recovered in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH web desk - During a crackdown launched by the district police nine criminals were arrested who were in possession of drugs and illegal weapons.

To eradicate crimes from the district, special crackdowns are conducted against criminals across the district on daily basis, the sources told.

The police told that they arrested nine criminals and recovered thirty nine litres of local wine, 180 grams of Hashish, three pistols 30-bore, one repeater and rounds from criminals hide outs.

Police detained a proclaimed offender who was already convicted in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes during the crackdown.

FIRs have been registered against each criminal and further investigations are underway by the concerned police stations, police sources added.