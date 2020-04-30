Man, his nephew killed in Lahore

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A man and his nephew was killed within ten hours in the provincial capital, Lahore.

According to Lahore police, a rickshaw driver named Fayyaz and a young boy killed in Garhi Shahu turned out to be uncle and his nephew.

Police further said that the rickshaw driver Fayyaz was killed in Defence last night, while his nephew Qasim was also killed a few hours after Fayyaz s murder.

According to police, there are similarities between the two murders and it is suspected that the uncle and nephew were killed by a single person or group.

