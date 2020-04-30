Couple arrested for torturing minor siblings

LAHORE (Dunya News) - A couple was arrested for torturing minor boy and girl in Lahore.

As per details, couple was arrested after their video of torturing minor siblings went viral on social media.

Talking about the incident, DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhry said that a child named Mohsin was tortured by the owners of the house, while there were deep wounds on the child s body.

He said that the victim Mohsin said that his sister was also beaten by the couple.

The police took the children into their custody and shifted them to a hospital for treatment.

According to Sohail Chaudhry, couple Shahid and Iqra were taken into custody and transferred to the Green Town police station, while an investigation into the incident is underway.



