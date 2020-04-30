FAISALABAD: (APP ) - The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) caught 475 power pilferers, imposed Rs 75.4 million fine on them and got registered cases against 195 during Sept 2021.

A spokesman Tahir Sheikh said on Saturday that special divisional task forces and the maintenance and training (M&T) team are checking electricity meters of domestic, agriculture, commercial and industrial consumer to curb power theft.

These teams checked 160,263 electricity connections during the month and detected 475 power pilferers. Out of them, 298 were involved in stealing electricity through direct supply, 42 through tampering with meter body, 14 through neutral break, 18 through shunt system.

FESCO imposed Rs 75.4 million fine on these pilferers in the form of detection bills of 4,956,379 units and so far recovered Rs 42.4 million from them, he added.

The spokesman said special teams of FESCO first circle checked 24,219 connections and caught 112 power pilferers. The company imposed Rs 19.6 million fine in the form of detection bills of 1,066,780 units besides registering FIRs against 49 consumers and recovered Rs 7.8 million from them.

The special teams of second circle checked 27,404 connections and caught 113 consumers stealing electricity.

FESCO got FIRs registered against 91 power thieves and imposed Rs 17.5 million fine in the form of detection bills of 1,115,817 units besides recovering Rs 7.8 million from them.

In Jhang circle, as many as 47,802 electricity connections were checked, and 120 power pilferers were caught by special teams. FIRs were register against 32 consumers and Rs 20.5 million fine was imposed in the form of detection bills of 1,501,015 units, while Rs 14 million was recovered from them.

In Sargodha circle, special teams checked 41,730 connections and caught 53 electricity thieves. FESCO got FIRs registered against 14 consumers and imposed fine of Rs10.6 million in the form of detection bills of 817,717 units, whereas Rs 4.4 million were recovered from them.

In Mianwali circle, total 19,108 electricity connections were checked and 77 power thieves were caught during Sept 2021. FESCO imposed a fine of Rs 7.077 million on them in the form of detection bills of 455,050 units in addition to getting FIRs registered against 9 accused whereas Rs 386,000 has so far been recovered from them, spokesman added.