Five dacoits killed, cops among four wounded in shootout

LODHRAN (Dunya News) – At least five notorious dacoits were killed and four others including two police personnel sustained injuries in two separate alleged encounters in Londhran on Saturday.

According to DPO Lodhran, CIA and City police station were jointly working to arrest the gang of robbers. On a tip off regarding the arrival of gang in Lodhran today, the law enforcement set up a blockade at Ada Permit Chowk.

“As soon as a Mehran car with six armed men was stopped, they opened fire on the policemen standing at the checkpoint. Due to the firing attack by the robbers, four people including two policemen and two passers-by were injured. In a retaliatory firing, two dacoits were killed on the spot while four managed to escape,” the DPO said.

According to the DPO, the second alleged police encounter took place in the area of Saddar Lodhran Police Station, in which, a man named Saleem called at 15 that five armed robbers had snatched his motorcycle from him.

He said that when the police reached the spot, the dacoits opened fire on the police. When the firing stopped, the police saw that three dacoits had been shot dead by their comrades while two dacoits had fled to the scene. Meanwhile, the Police teams are chasing the robbers.

According to DPO Abdul Rauf Babar, the dead robbers are being identified. The bodies of the dead robbers and the injured have been shifted to the hospital.