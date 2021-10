Firing incident took place in Dhing Shah area of Kasur due to old enmity

KASUR (Dunya News) – One person was killed and two others were seriously injured in a firing incident over old enmity in Kasur.

According to the reports, a firing incident took place in Dhing Shah area of Kasur due to old enmity. A citizen named Akram was shot dead on the spot while a citizen named Usman was seriously injured.

Panic spread in the area after the shooting, while the injured were taken to hospital for medical treatment.