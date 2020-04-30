SUKKUR: (APP ) - Sukkur Customs Anti-Smuggling Unit recovered 9000 Kilograms smuggled betel from a vehicle at National Highway near Khairpur on Thursday.

A vehicle carrying the smuggled goods were coming from Punjab to Karachi and one of its driver were arrested by the Customs officials. Model Customs Collectorate (MCC), enforcement recovered a substantial quantity of betel nuts on Friday worth Rs 69 million in separate raids at SITE Area. The action was taken on a tip-off, which discovered that betel nuts were transported to the factories, the sources told.

Taking swift action on the information, a team of MCC, Enforcement conducted a road chase and seized a huge quantity of smuggled betel nuts. A crackdown against the factories where the smuggled betel nuts are being processed has been launched to limit its demand and discourage the mafia involved in this illegitimate business.

Earlier, the anti-smuggling organization of the Collectorate conducted an operation in SITE Area, Karachi and recovered 1,920 number of PP bags containing foreign origin betel nuts, weighing 48,000 kilograms and 200 cartons of sweet supari, weighing 6,000 kilograms, on September 18, 2021

Similarly, another raid was conducted at the SITE Area and recovered 358 PP bags containing foreign origin betel nuts, weighing 15,300 kilograms valuing Rs 15.3 million. FIRs against the owners of the factories were lodged. The smuggled goods are worth a whopping Rs 54 million.

An FIR has been lodged and further investigation has been started. Strict action will be taken against the mafia involved, authorities said.