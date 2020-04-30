PESHAWAR: (APP) - Dera Bench Wednesday acquitted two brothers in murder case by setting aside the death sentence awarded to them by the Session Court.

Justice Syed Ateeq Shah and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah in a hearing of the case ordered for release of two brothers Rizwan and Irfan who were arrested by the Pahar Pur police on suspicion for killing of 35-year-old man Ghulam Abbass in January 2017.

The Session Court Pahar Pur had convicted the appellants and sentenced them to death besides imposing a fine of Rs50,000 on them.

The lawyers of the accused brothers Shiekh Mohammad Adeel Advocate and Sania Noor Advocate defended the appellants and presented statements in favor of the accused.

Both the acquitted brothers were charged in killing of a driver Ghulam Abbass who was tortured to death after kidnapping. His body was found in the fields near his hometown Pahar Pur. The case was lodged by his father Mohammad Ameer a resident of tehsil Piplaan, District Mianwali.