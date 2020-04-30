The IHC has rejected bail plea of Zakir Jaffer.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has rejected bail pleas of parents of primary accused Zahir Jaffer in Noor murder case.

The court while announcing the reserved verdict rejected bail pleas of Zakir Jaffer and and his wife in Noor Mukadam’s gruesome murder case.

The accused had prayed the court to nullify the order of session court and grant them bail.

It merits mention that Noor Mukadam, 27, daughter of former ambassador Shaukat Mukadam, was found murdered at a residence in the capital’s upscale Sector F-7/4.

The murder of Noor Mukadam sparked nationwide outrage in Pakistan, with thousands of people calling on the authorities to take the case to logical end.