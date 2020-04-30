Customs foils bid to smuggle 650 kg hashish

JACOBABAD (Dunya News) - Customs foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees during operation near Jacobabad district of Sindh province.

As per details, customs in a raid recovered 650 kg of hashish from a truck which was being smuggled to Sindh from Quetta.

Assistant Collector Irfan Mangi said that 650 kg of high quality hashish was recovered during the raid which was concealed in hidden compartments of the truck.

He said that the operation was carried out on a tip-off on the instructions of the Customs Collectorate, while the accused managed to flee the scene.

The Assistant Collector Customs said that the value of hashish in the international market is more than Rs 60 million while the search is on to arrest the culprits.

