

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - An Islamabad court has indicted primary accused Usman Mirza and others in couple blackmailing case on Tuesday.

According to details, the court summoned witnesses to record their statements after all the accused pleaded not guilty.

The court, while sending notices to witnesses adjourned the hearing till October 12.

It merits mention that Usman Mirza had been arrested by the Islamabad police after a video of a couple being harassed and assaulted went viral on social media. In the video, Mirza could be seen violently thrashing and harassing the young couple in a room full of other men.