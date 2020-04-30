18-year-old girl gang-raped by three men in Okara

OKARA (Dunya News) - An 18-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Okara.

According to sources, 18-year-old girl Anam, a resident of Basti Noor Elahi in Okara, was allegedly gang-raped by three accused when she was returning to her home from Lahore’s DHA on September 25, where she was working in a house as maid.

The girl got off the bus at Qila Sondha Singh Chowk bus stand and took a motorcycle rickshaw whose driver Zeeshan alias Shaan took her to a house in Koh Hussain Mohammad Patwari area instead of taking her to Basti Noor Elahi.

Two unidentified persons were already present in the house. The accused Zeeshan took the girl to the room where three suspects including Zeeshan raped her.

A case has been registered in Hujra Shah police station on the complaint of the girl s father Muhammad Mushtaq.

DPO Okara Faisal Gulzar took notice of the incident and ordered the arrest of the accused.

Hujra Shah Muqeem police are conducting raids to arrest the accused.