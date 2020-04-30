Wives of the arrested criminals used to help them in moving weapons and explosives.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two terrorists associated with proscribed terrorist organization Daesh.

According to spokesperson of CTD, the arrested terrorists received training from Afghanistan and are expert in planting explosives and using light as well as heavy weapons.

The spokesperson further said that wives of the arrested criminals used to help them in moving weapons and explosives.

Law enforcement agencies have recovered weapons and explosives from them and launched further investigation after registration of cases.