Wanted criminal killed during alleged police encounter in Gujrat

GUJRAT (Dunya News) – Police on Saturday claimed to have killed a wanted criminal during an alleged encounter in the Gujrat.

According to the police, the encounter took place at Chenab Bridge in Gujarat. Asif alias Aso Sahi, who wanted in 14 serious cases including murder, robbery and police encounters, was killed in the alleged police encounter.

Police said that the three accused in the car fled without checking from the police check post at Chenab Toll Plaza.

When the Khatiala Sheikhan Police Station CIA staff chased them, the accused opened fire. Wanted criminal Aso killed by accomplices while two accused’s accomplices fled from the scene.