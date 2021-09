The people of the area have appealed to DPO Sahiwal to take notice of the incident.

CHICHAWATNI (Online) - A child has been killed due to indiscriminate firing in a wedding ceremony at village 17/14-L Kassowal police jurisdiction.

According to media reports Abdul Qayyum, a child was killed in indiscriminate firing by a man in the wedding ceremony of son of Ashraf Arrayin.

Police rushed to the scene. The people of the area have appealed to DPO Sahiwal to take notice of the incident.