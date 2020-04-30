CTD arrests three accused including alleged suicide bomber in Quetta

QUETTA (Dunya News) – In an operation in Turbat area of Quetta, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) arrested three accused including an alleged suicide bomber.

According to the details garnered, the CTD saved Balochistan from the catastrophe while arresting three accused, including an alleged terrorist who was planning a sabotage operation.

According to CTD spokesman, arms and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the accused.

The spokesman further said that the accused were involved in facilitating a suicide attack on a Chinese convoy in Gwadar this month while the preliminary investigation revealed that the mastermind of these incidents was present in the neighboring country.