Suspects were arrested on a complaint filed by a victim from Sara-e-Alamgir, the FIA sources said.

Gujranwala (Online): Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s cybercrime wing on Thursday held a maid for allegedly blackmailing women by shooting their videos at their homes.

According to FIA sources, the maid used to shoot women’s videos in the name of friendship and then provoked them to do prostitution. Suspect allegedly blackmailed women and compelled them to move to Dubai.

During the investigations, as per FIA, suspect has revealed that she was accompanied by another criminal Ikram in this heinous crime.

